Why Cris Carter Believes Patriots’ Super Bowl Loss Hurt Tom Brady’s Legacy

One day after Skip Bayless explained on FS1’s “Undisputed” how Tom Brady actually enhanced his legacy in the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, his colleague, Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, argued on “First Things First” the quarterback didn’t do himself any favors by falling just short of his sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Brady’s record in Super Bowls fell to 5-3 with Sunday’s loss, which Carter believes looks much worse than 6-2.

"You can't tell me [Brady's legacy] wasn't tarnished by losing in Minneapolis to the Philadelphia Eagles who also had a backup quarterback." RT if you agree with CC that the Super Bowl loss impacted Tom Brady's legacy pic.twitter.com/EST8gpVJN9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 6, 2018

Carter is correct in that it obviously would have padded Brady’s résumé if the 40-year-old’s 505-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Eagles accompanied a win rather than a loss. But Carter also suggested Brady would have been better off losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, which Nick Wright didn’t agree with while discussing the greatest QB of all time.

Basically, it boils down to this: Should a player be penalized more from a historical perspective for losing in a championship game rather than failing to advance that far? Carter seems to think so.

