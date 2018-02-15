Why Cris Carter Believes Rajon Rondo Was ‘Petty’ In Scuffle With Isaiah Thomas

The on-court scuffle — if you want to call it that — between Isaiah Thomas and Rajon Rondo during Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game was kind of hilarious, largely because their beef supposedly stems from comments Rondo made about Thomas not deserving a video tribute from the Boston Celtics.

It’s also a very divisive topic, as it’s easy to pinpoint flaws in how each player handled the situation.

Cris Carter discussed the spat, which led to both players being ejected, during Thursday’s episode of “First Things First” on FS1, and the former NFL wide receiver took issue with Rondo’s actions.

"This is who Rondo is…stop being petty. Isaiah didn't do anything to deserve being thrown out." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/1Y3arsZ2PG — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 15, 2018

It’ll be interesting to see how long the bad blood lingers, but there’s no denying Celtics fans will have one eye on the feud, as both Thomas and Rondo were very good during their respective Boston tenures.

Of course, only Rondo won a championship with the Celtics, though, and he’ll probably remind I.T. of that simple fact every time the two lock horns.

