Why J.D. Martinez’s Swing Is Tailor-Made For Red Sox’s Fenway Park

If you believe the reports, J.D. Martinez took a bit of a pay cut to agree to a deal with the Boston Red Sox.

But one look at his swing explains why he should be eager to play in Boston this season.

The stats speak for themselves, as Martinez popped 45 home runs and 104 RBIs for the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks last season. There’s a reason for his success of late, though: A dogged commitment to putting the ball in the air.

Martinez is one of many sluggers to adopt a fly ball-heavy approach in recent seasons. Following a 7-homer campaign in 2013, the then-Houston Astros outfielder overhauled his swing in the 2014 offseason, focusing on generating a higher launch angle.

The results were staggering: Martinez crushed 128 homers over his next four seasons, and his .574 slugging percentage since 2014 is the second-best in Major League Baseball in that span, behind only Mike Trout.

The difference in his swing is evident. Even on this 2013 home run for Houston, Martinez uses virtually no stride and has a relatively compact swing.

Contrast that to this Martinez blast from 2015 with the Detroit Tigers:

Martinez significantly elongated his swing, taking a longer stride and incorporating a significant uppercut.

A right-handed bat with a healthy uppercut? Sounds like a perfect fit for Fenway Park, whose Green Monster measures just 310 feet down the left field line.

Here’s a look at Martinez’s 2017 spray chart, with all of his batted balls in play overlayed onto Fenway Park (courtesy of Baseball Savant):

The red dots signify Martinez’s home runs, while the yellow dots mark doubles and the pink dots mark outs. If Martinez had played all of his games at Fenway last year, he would have added 10 homers on his hits to left field alone, while his long balls would have landed somewhere on Landsdowne Street.

A look at his 2016 spray chart superimposed onto Fenway Park is even more striking, with the potential of a staggering 17 home runs added.

Sure, he would have lost a few dingers to Fenway’s deep right field corner in both years, and some of those homers to left field might have been doubles off the Monster. Baseball games aren’t played in a vacuum, either, and Martinez will have to adjust from the air-conditioned comfort of Chase Field to an outdoor park at Fenway.

But statistically speaking, the move from Arizona to Boston should be a power boon for the 30-year-old veteran, who has perfected a swing that appears well-designed to launch baseballs over the Green Monster.

