Why LeBron James Likes New Look Of Cavs After Series Of Trades

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed a slew of new faces to start the 2017-18 season, and now they’re doing it all over again more than halfway through the campaign.

In reaction to the Cavaliers’ ongoing struggles through January and February, Cleveland was unprecedently active at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, shipping away six veteran players in three separate trades, including Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade and Jae Crowder.

The Cavs did receive four intriguing pieces in return in George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. Cleveland definitely increased its collective athleticism via the trades, and its new-look roster could allow the team to play a more up-tempo style of basketball.

Speaking with reporters Friday, James offered his thoughts on the Cavaliers’ new players, and it sure sounds like he’s excited to get going.

“I think we became a younger team, more athletic. We added some more shooting as well. So, we’ll have to see how it meshes,” James said, via ESPN. “I like the pieces that we have coming in.”

While the Cavs arguably are a better team following the deals, it obviously will take some time to build the chemistry and cohesion needed to be successful. But James believes he and Cleveland’s coaching staff are up to the challenge.

“It’s my job to get these guys integrated as fast as possible,” James said. “I know the coaching staff and (coach Tyronn) Lue is going to do it as well, but it’s my job to get these guys on the same page with us where we want to accomplish what we want to do. I look forward to getting them here. … All four of them are pretty smart guys, and it should be fun.”

None of the aforementioned new Cavs have made their team debut yet, as certain logistics prevented them from taking the court Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks. So, it looks like all four players will play their first game in a Cleveland uniform Sunday afternoon against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.