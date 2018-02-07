Why Nick Wright Believes Cavs Must Consider Trading Isaiah Thomas At Deadline

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Could Isaiah Thomas be on the move again?

FOX Sports’ Nick Wright explained Wednesday on “First Things First” why he believes the Cleveland Cavaliers must consider trading Thomas ahead of Thursday’s NBA deadline. Wright compared Thomas’ production to that of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball.

"The Cavs have to seriously be considering, in the next 30 hours, trading Isaiah Thomas."@getnickwright compares IT's production to Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/PtwV51l02G — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 7, 2018

“At least Lonzo’s giving you seven rebounds, seven assists,” Wright argues. “Isaiah’s giving you four assists, two rebounds. At least Lonzo has been a passable defensive player. Isaiah’s the worst defensive player in the league. If you’re the worst defensive player in the league and you’re shooting 23 percent from three, Lonzo at his nadir was shooting 24 percent … and then to compound it, to be the guy that’s like ‘we’re going apart.’ One of the reasons you’re going apart is you’re going at Kevin Love. You’re buddying up with the owner, whom your best player (LeBron James) hates. The Cavs have to be seriously considering trading Isaiah Thomas in the next 30 hours, even if you’re selling 30 cents on the dollar, it has to be on the board.”

The Cavs acquired Thomas last summer from the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving. Thomas and James were supposed to fuel the Cavs’ challenge for an NBA title, but the team’s fortunes have gone belly-up since Christmas.

Yet, the surprise over that turn of events would pale in comparison to Thomas’ early exit from Cleveland.