Why Patriots’ Duron Harmon Must Have Head On A Swivel In Super Bowl LII

The New England Patriots’ defense is faced with a ton of speed in Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and Nelson Agholor all ran sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash drills coming out of college. Patriots free safety Duron Harmon will have to keep his head on a swivel, going against three receivers who are a threat to go deep.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed asked Harmon about his Super Bowl LII matchup, the Patriots Rutgers connection, his favorite nickname and much more on Episode 5 of “Doug’s Buds.”

Watch the full video from Thursday’s media availability from Mall of America above.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images