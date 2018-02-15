Why Shaq Believes LeBron James Should Join Warriors As Free Agent

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Shaquille O’Neal’s has a clear idea of what LeBron James’ next move should be.

The NBA legend said Thursday during his appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar should join the Golden State Warriors as a free agent. James can opt of his Cavs contract this summer, and O’Neal believes joining the Warriors offers him the best chance to win three more NBA championships and overtake Michael Jordan’s career total of six.

“He’s older. He’s on his way down,” O’Neal said. “He’s already got (three) rings. Go get three more.”

James reportedly is willing to meet with the Warriors if they indicate they’re willing to create a maximum-salary slot for him through a series of roster moves.

Although many NBA fans cringe at the thought of James joining the reigning champions, most aren’t ready to challenge O’Neal to a duel over his free-agency advice.