Why Skip Bayless Believes ‘Battle Line’s Been Drawn’ Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick rarely is questioned for his coaching decisions, but one key aspect of his Super Bowl LII gameplan was tough to ignore.

Arguably the most pressing storyline following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots was Belichick’s decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler. The Eagles’ offense had its way with the Patriots’ defense throughout the game, and it’s hard to imagine Butler wouldn’t have been able to help limit the damage.

Despite 18 seasons and five championships together, Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady wasn’t too keen on Belichick’s decision to sit Butler. In fact, the FOX Sports 1 host believes Brady still is “raw” over Belichick’s choice and that “a battle line has been drawn” between the Patriots coach and quarterback.

Here’s Bayless’ full explanation behind his logic, as seen during Wednesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FS1.

"A battle line has been drawn once again between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick."@RealSkipBayless on Brady supporting Malcolm Butler by liking and commenting on Butler's Instagram post pic.twitter.com/fO1JgR5AUQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 7, 2018

Though the “battle line” theory might be a tad extreme, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone among the football world who stood by Butler’s benching. Several former Patriots have vehemently spoken out against the move, and one report indicates that Belichick’s decision “divided” New England’s locker room.

Although Belichick will have to live with his Super Bowl choices, this hardly is the first time there’s been reported turmoil between Brady and Belichick. The now-famous ESPN story published in early January proclaiming a rift among Patriots’ higher-ups shook the sports world, but New England responded to the allegations by marching to the Super Bowl. It’s hard to imagine Belichick, Brady and Co. won’t move past this current ordeal and start with a clean slate for the 2018 season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports