Why Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe Picked Patriots Over Eagles In Super Bowl

Finally, something Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe can agree on.
Bayless and Sharpe often don’t see eye to eye on FS1’s “Undisputed,” but the polarizing sports pundits agreed Friday the New England Patriots will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
Here’s why Sharpe believes the Patriots will emerge victorious:
And here’s why Bayless believes New England will win its sixth Lombardi Trophy of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era:
The Patriots, who defeated the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars en route to Super Bowl LII, are 4.5-point favorites. The Eagles are coming off playoff victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
