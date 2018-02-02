Super Bowl

Why Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe Picked Patriots Over Eagles In Super Bowl

by on Fri, Feb 2, 2018 at 1:38PM
3,969

Finally, something Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe can agree on.

Bayless and Sharpe often don’t see eye to eye on FS1’s “Undisputed,” but the polarizing sports pundits agreed Friday the New England Patriots will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

Here’s why Sharpe believes the Patriots will emerge victorious:

And here’s why Bayless believes New England will win its sixth Lombardi Trophy of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era:

The Patriots, who defeated the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars en route to Super Bowl LII, are 4.5-point favorites. The Eagles are coming off playoff victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings.

Eight reasons why Patriots will beat Eagles >>

Eight reasons why Eagles will beat Patriots >>

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team