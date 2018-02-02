Why Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe Picked Patriots Over Eagles In Super Bowl

Finally, something Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe can agree on.

Bayless and Sharpe often don’t see eye to eye on FS1’s “Undisputed,” but the polarizing sports pundits agreed Friday the New England Patriots will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

Here’s why Sharpe believes the Patriots will emerge victorious:

"Tom Brady has more Super Bowl games than every other player on the Eagles roster combined."@ShannonSharpe on why he's picking the Patriots to win #SBLII pic.twitter.com/26UhcwYXW0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 2, 2018

And here’s why Bayless believes New England will win its sixth Lombardi Trophy of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era:

"There's one man in sports I don't bet against, and it's No. 12 for the New England Patriots."@RealSkipBayless on why the Patriots will win #SBLII pic.twitter.com/lSAmwqI7Bh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 2, 2018

The Patriots, who defeated the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars en route to Super Bowl LII, are 4.5-point favorites. The Eagles are coming off playoff victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings.

