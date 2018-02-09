Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Kyrie Irving Is ‘A Clone of Kobe Bryant’

Kyrie Irving looks like a smart, smart man right now.

Since requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, his former team has been reeling, forced to trade away half the assets they received to get the 25-year-old out of Cleveland at the NBA trade deadline.

Meanwhile, he has taken Boston by storm, leading the Celtics to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

He’s drawn the admiration of plenty for having the foresight to get out of LeBron James’ shadow and pave his own way, and it’s for that reason Stephen A. Smith thinks he is like a “clone of Kobe Bryant.”

The First Take co-host discussed Irving’s genius, and he had some pretty high praise for the Celtics star.

Certainly a good point.

While many pundits at the time believed the Celtics got fleeced in the deal, it proved to be just the opposite. Irving has been a key to the Celtics’ success, even though the other top offseason acquisition Gordon Hayward is out for the season.

On the flip side the two since-trade Cavs, Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder, never proved to be a good fit in Cleveland.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images