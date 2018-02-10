Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Tonga’s Shirtless Flag Bearer Steals Show (Again)

Pita Taufatofua is baaaaack.

The cross-country skier from Tonga turned heads Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics when he entered Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium carrying his country’s flag without a shirt and covered in oil.

Two years on from Rio and @PitaTaufatofua is topless again! 😮 Welcome Tonga to the Winter @Olympics! 🇹🇴 See more on @pyeongchang2018 here: https://t.co/M70cMvG6ul pic.twitter.com/w8IQKpDLgM — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 9, 2018

Pita "Mr. Tonga" Taufatofua carries flag of Tonga during Winter Olympics #OpeningCeremony in Pyeongchang's frigid temperatures: "I won't freeze. I am from Tonga. We sailed across the Pacific. This is nothing." https://t.co/lSWMe8NB1A pic.twitter.com/UMVolQHIjZ — ABC News (@ABC) February 9, 2018

Taufatofua shot to fame in 2016 at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when he made a similar entrance during the opening ceremony. He competed in Tae Kwon Do at Rio 2016 but has since redirected his athletic focus to skiing.

Regardless of whether he wins a medal in his new sport, Taufatofua already has made an impact at the Pyeongchang Olympics by sticking to what he does best on the big stage.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images