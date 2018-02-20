World Series Odds: Where Red Sox Stand After J.D. Martinez’s Reported Signing

Photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox finally got their man. But is that enough to put them over the hump?

The Red Sox reportedly agreed to a five-year contract Monday night with free agent slugger J.D. Martinez. And while there still are some quality free agents on the market — pitcher Jake Arrieta and third baseman Mike Moustakas come to mind — most of game’s biggest names have found new homes.

So, what does that mean for each team’s World Series chances? OddsShark released its odds for the 2018 World Series on Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who came within one win of a title in 2017, are the favorites to win it all this season at +500 odds.

The revamped New York Yankees are hot on L.A.’s tail after adding superstar Giancarlo Stanton, tied with the defending champion Houston Astros as the American League favorites at +550.

Boston, meanwhile, currently owns the seventh-best World Series odds at +1400, according to OddsShark.

Here are the 2018 World Series odds for every MLB team.

Los Angeles Dodgers +500

New York Yankees +550

Houston Astros +550

Chicago Cubs +750

Washington Nationals +800

Cleveland Indians +850

Boston Red Sox +1400

San Francisco Giants +2000

St. Louis Cardinals +2000

Arizona Diamondbacks +2500

Los Angeles Angels +2800

New York Mets +2800

Milwaukee Brewers +3300

Minnesota Twins +3300

Seattle Mariners +4000

Toronto Blue Jays +4000

Colorado Rockies +4000

Tampa Bay Rays +10000

Texas Rangers +10000

Baltimore Orioles +10000

Pittsburgh Pirates +10000

Philadelphia Phillies +10000

Chicago White Sox +15000

Atlanta Braves +15000

Kansas City Royals +15000

Oakland Athletics +15000

San Diego Padres +15000

Cincinnati Reds +20000

Detroit Tigers +30000

Miami Marlins +50000