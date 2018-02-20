World Series Odds: Where Red Sox Stand After J.D. Martinez’s Reported Signing

The Boston Red Sox finally got their man. But is that enough to put them over the hump?
The Red Sox reportedly agreed to a five-year contract Monday night with free agent slugger J.D. Martinez. And while there still are some quality free agents on the market — pitcher Jake Arrieta and third baseman Mike Moustakas come to mind — most of game’s biggest names have found new homes.
So, what does that mean for each team’s World Series chances? OddsShark released its odds for the 2018 World Series on Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who came within one win of a title in 2017, are the favorites to win it all this season at +500 odds.
The revamped New York Yankees are hot on L.A.’s tail after adding superstar Giancarlo Stanton, tied with the defending champion Houston Astros as the American League favorites at +550.
Boston, meanwhile, currently owns the seventh-best World Series odds at +1400, according to OddsShark.
Here are the 2018 World Series odds for every MLB team.
Los Angeles Dodgers +500
New York Yankees +550
Houston Astros +550
Chicago Cubs +750
Washington Nationals +800
Cleveland Indians +850
Boston Red Sox +1400
San Francisco Giants +2000
St. Louis Cardinals +2000
Arizona Diamondbacks +2500
Los Angeles Angels +2800
New York Mets +2800
Milwaukee Brewers +3300
Minnesota Twins +3300
Seattle Mariners +4000
Toronto Blue Jays +4000
Colorado Rockies +4000
Tampa Bay Rays +10000
Texas Rangers +10000
Baltimore Orioles +10000
Pittsburgh Pirates +10000
Philadelphia Phillies +10000
Chicago White Sox +15000
Atlanta Braves +15000
Kansas City Royals +15000
Oakland Athletics +15000
San Diego Padres +15000
Cincinnati Reds +20000
Detroit Tigers +30000
Miami Marlins +50000
