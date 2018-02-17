Zdeno Chara Pens Heartfelt Instagram Post About Patrice Bergeron

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Zdeno Chara is better at social media than any of us, and it’s not even a close contest.

The Boston Bruins captain recently joined Instagram, and he has since become a heck of a follow. From holding pigeons in an Allston parking lot and tying it into a lesson about trust, to photos of him and his wife with Shaq, he has been pretty entertaining on the photo-sharing site.

But Saturday he may have posted his best photo to date.

The Bruins are in Vancouver ahead of a matchup Saturday night against the Canucks, and Chara used it as an opportunity to not just post a selfie with Patrice Bergeron, but open up about their relationship.

Get your tissues ready:

Awesome.

It must be hard for those two not to get sentimental in Vancouver. It was in that city that they won the Stanley Cup as Bruins teammates in 2011.