Zdeno Chara Pens Heartfelt Instagram Post About Patrice Bergeron

Zdeno Chara is better at social media than any of us, and it’s not even a close contest.
The Boston Bruins captain recently joined Instagram, and he has since become a heck of a follow. From holding pigeons in an Allston parking lot and tying it into a lesson about trust, to photos of him and his wife with Shaq, he has been pretty entertaining on the photo-sharing site.
But Saturday he may have posted his best photo to date.
The Bruins are in Vancouver ahead of a matchup Saturday night against the Canucks, and Chara used it as an opportunity to not just post a selfie with Patrice Bergeron, but open up about their relationship.
Get your tissues ready:
Another road trip. Out of all the players I played with Patrice has been my teammate the longest – 12 years exactly. We shared some lows but also some great ups during our time together. He is the ultimate teammate you want to have on your team. The guy plays though everything: broken bones, strains, punctured lungs, you name it. He is a Warrior, not to overlook his play, night in night out, every shift leading by example. Proud to have him as a teammate, my co-captain and mostly a dear friend. #teammates #teamspirit #nhlbruins #patricebergeron #hardwork #motivation #friendship —————————————————————— Dalsia dlhsia zapasova cesta. Zo vsetkych hracov s ktorymi som hral je Patrice najdlhsie mojim spoluhracom. Zdielali sme mnoho vyhier aj prehier. Je to ultimatny spoluhrac, akeho by chcel mat v teame kazdy. Tento hrac vydrzi vsetko a hra aj so zlomenymi kostami, natiahnutymi väzmi, s prasknutym plucnym vankusom, proste hra. Je to velky bojovnik, nehovoriac o jeho hernej elegancii. Kazdy zapas, kazde striedanie ide prikladom. Som hrdy, ze je moj spoluhrac, moj asistent kapitana ale najmä dobry priatel.
Awesome.
It must be hard for those two not to get sentimental in Vancouver. It was in that city that they won the Stanley Cup as Bruins teammates in 2011.
