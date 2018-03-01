A Theory On Why Cassius Marsh Worked Out With 49ers, Not Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS — Let’s face it: The New England Patriots’ acquisition of defensive end Cassius Marsh from the Seattle Seahawks was among the worst of 2017.

The Patriots gave up fifth- and seventh-round draft picks to land Marsh, who lasted just nine games before being waived and subsequently claimed by the San Francisco 49ers.

You could make the case that New England’s deals to acquire Kony Ealy from the Carolina Panthers or Dwayne Allen from the Indianapolis Colts were worse, but those players were acquired for a swap in draft picks. The Patriots gave up just as much to acquire Marsh.

Marsh struggled to set the edge in the run game for the Patriots. He also had a tendency to run past the quarterback as a pass rusher. So, what worked out better in San Francisco that led the 49ers to give him a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension with $3.1 million guaranteed?

“I think he found an environment that, number one, fit his skill set,” Niners general manager John Lynch said Thursday at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. “We have that LEO position, edge rusher — and everyone’s looking for an edge rusher. And maybe it was a better fit for him in terms of the scheme.

“And then I just think he felt comfortable in our culture and in our locker room. He played well for us. And when guys play well and we can see a future for him, we’re going to do our best to sign him, and we did a deal that I thought was fair for him and fair for us. And that gives him a lot of upside if he really performs, and I think he has an opportunity to do that. Now it’s incumbent upon him, just like every other player, to make that happen. But we’re pleased to have him a part of us moving forward.”

So, do the 49ers plan to exclusively use him as a pass rusher in 2018?

“He’s also a great special teams player,” Lynch said. “He could play some SAM linebacker, but really we see him as more of an edge rusher.”

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images