Here’s How Tom Brady Impacted Kirk Cousins’ Meeting With Vikings

Some might think that the TB12 method is a ridiculous system that only applies to Tom Brady, but it appears other NFL stars are following the New England Patriots quarterback on his health and fitness journey.

As part of Brady’s nutrition regimen, the 40-year-old maintains an aggressively strict diet. Kirk Cousins apparently is high on Brady’s eating ideals, so much so that the Minnesota Vikings were forced to alter the plans for their free-agent meeting with the former Washington Redskins QB.

According to @TomPelissero Kirk Cousins is “on a variation of the Tom Brady diet” so the Vikings are having to take him to a different location than their normal steakhouse spot for free agents. Major red flag imo. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 14, 2018

The Vikings evidently weren’t too frustrated with Cousins calling for the restaurant audible, as Minnesota reportedly agreed to a three-year, $84 million contract with the 29-year-old signal-caller.

And if Cousins lights it up in his first season with the Vikes, Minnesota might owe some thanks to Brady.