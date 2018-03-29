Jaylen Brown Had Cold-Blooded Exchange With Jae Crowder After Game-Winner

Jaylen Brown called game Wednesday night in Utah — against his ex-teammate and good friend, no less.

Brown buried a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining to lift the Boston Celtics to a 97-94 win over the Jazz. His dagger helped the C’s sweep a four-game road trip and left Jae Crowder’s club stunned after Utah held a double-digit lead in the second half.

Brown and Crowder, Celtics teammates a season ago, met at half court after the game, and according to Brown, they had an awesome back-and-forth about the game-winner — if you’re a C’s fan, anyway.

“(Crowder) said that hurt him real bad,” Brown told Scott Van Pelt during an interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “I said I wanted it to. I wanted that to sting a little bit.”

Ice cold.

Brown and Crowder were laughing throughout their meetup and hugged it out, so the barbs were clearly good-natured. But these guys are both fierce competitors, and if anything, the 21-year-old Brown would want to stick it to his former teammate even more.

Mission accomplished.

