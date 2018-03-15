MLB Rumors: Former Boston Red Sox Manager John Farrell Lands New Job

There will be no year off for John Farrell.

Farrell, fired as manager of the Boston Red Sox in October, has joined the Cincinnati Reds as a scout, according to multiple reports.

Reds have hired former Blue Jays/Red Sox manager John Farrell as a scout. He'll start by scouting the Reds organization. He'll be in camp starting Thursday — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) March 14, 2018

Farrell spent five years as Boston’s manager, winning a World Series in 2013 before the Red Sox moved on and hired Alex Cora as their new skipper. The Red Sox won back-to-back American League East titles in 2016 and 2017, but they failed to advance beyond the ALDS in either season.

Farrell, who also managed the Toronto Blue Jays before returning to Boston, where he previously served as the pitching coach under former Red Sox manager Terry Francona, interviewed for managerial openings with the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies earlier this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images