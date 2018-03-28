NFL Rumors: Here’s What Giants Are Seeking In Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

There’s no guarantee that an Odell Beckham Jr. trade will happen, but if it does, it certainly won’t come cheap.

While the New York Giants have stated that they’re not actively shopping the star wide receiver, they reportedly have their asking price in place if a deal ever comes to fruition.

Giants have asked for at least two first-round picks in return for Odell Beckham Jr., a league source tells ESPN, even though team insists it is not shopping him. Doesn’t mean they get it, or close to it, or even trade OBJ. But they have asked for at least two first-round picks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018

Beckham and the Giants appear to be headed to a lengthy contract dispute. The 25-year-old is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, and he reportedly is prepared to stay off the field until he gets a new deal.

Rumors of a Beckham trade first began to circulate over the weekend when Giants owner John Mara noted that no player on the roster is “untouchable.” The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have contacted New York about a potential trade, and the team reportedly is “listening” to any calls it receives regarding Beckham.

It’s been a pretty wild offseason around the league thus far, and a blockbuster Beckham trade arguably would be the flashiest firework yet.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports