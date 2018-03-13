NFL Rumors: Here’s Who Jets Will Target With Kirk Cousins Joining Vikings

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s time for the New York Jets to focus on Plan B.

Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins plans to sign a three-year, $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday. That means the Jets, who were among the teams linked to Cousins, must look elsewhere in their search for a quarterback, and ESPN’s Dianna Russini is hearing New York will target Teddy Bridgewater.

Reached out to sources with the Jets, told if they don't get Cousins, then they will turn their attention to Teddy Bridgewater. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 13, 2018

Bridgewater, who was drafted in the first round (32nd overall) by the Vikings in 2014, showed promise in his first two seasons but suffered a serious leg injury that sidelined him for all of 2016 and most of 2017. He entered Minnesota’s Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals this past season, during which received a standing ovation, but Case Keenum already had solidified himself as the Vikings’ starting quarterback by that point.

Bridgewater is a free agent with Minnesota having declined his fifth-year contract option. And he’s a very interesting buy-low option given his age (he turns just 26 in November) and the potential he showed before tearing his ACL and suffering other structural damage. The Louisville product once was considered the Vikings’ quarterback of the future but now represents a dart throw, all things considered.

The Jets’ need at quarterback is no secret, and their ongoing search probably won’t be limited to just Bridgewater given his uncertainty. New York also could consider bringing back Josh McCown and/or drafting a quarterback.

If Jets lose out on Cousins then the bridge QB options they are most interested in have been Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2018

If Jets lose out on Kirk Cousins, look for them to try and bring back Josh McCown, bring in Teddy Bridgewater, and seriously look at taking one at 6. Or moving up for one. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2018

The Jets currently hold the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which is loaded with high-end quarterback prospects.