NFL Rumors: This Team Has ‘Real Interest’ In Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

Photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports

The trade rumors surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. appear to be gaining some steam.

As Beckham’s contract situation with the New York Giants continues to get murkier, reports of a trade for the star wide receiver have begun to circulate. The Los Angeles Rams were the first team tied to the Beckham Jr. trade rumors, but they might not be the only NFC West club interested in his services.

In a column for CBS Sports, Jason La Canfora outlined Beckham Jr.’s potential trade market, and he lists the San Francisco 49ers as one of the likelier landing spots.

“Very much in the same proactive mode as the Rams, trying to build a top offense around a young play-calling head coach,” La Canfora writes. “I continue to hear San Francisco is monitoring this thing closely, has real interest, and this could shape up as a very interested NFC West arms race.”

The Giants have stated that they are not actively shopping Beckham, but they reportedly are “listening” to calls from inquiring teams and have their asking price in place. If the Niners somehow manage to bring Beckham Jr. to the Bay Area, Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. would be poised for a playoff run in the 2018 season.