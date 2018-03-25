Read Nate Solder’s Thank You To Patriots Nation In Full-Page Boston Globe Ad

Although Nate Solder now is a member of the New York Giants, a part of his heart always will be with the New England Patriots.

The 29-year-old offensive lineman, who recently signed a massive contract with the Giants, used a full-page ad in Sunday’s edition of The Boston Globe to thank the Patriots and their fans. To say the Solder family is grateful for their time in New England would be a vast understatement.

Here’s the letter:

“Thank you! Words cannot adequately express our family’s gratitude for everything you have done for us. The cheers on Sundays were amazing and the small gestures of support for me and my family the other six days of the week even better. You did your job — a super one at that.

“Most of all, my sincere appreciation goes to Mr. Kraft and his family, Coach Belichick, the coaching staff, my teammates, and every member of the organization for showing me the Patriot way: Respect. Hard Work. Dedication. Team. Success. Seven years and thousands of life lessons later, I know this much: you are all first-class in every Patriot Way.

“We will miss you, New England, but we leave here happy with memories, relationships, and friends that will last a lifetime. And two super nice rings too!

Peace and love,

Nate, Lexi, Hudson, and Charlie Solder”

Well said.

It remains to be seen exactly how the Pats will replace Solder, who covered quarterback Tom Brady’s blindside for seven seasons. They might turn to LaAdrian Waddle, who recently re-upped with the team, but they certainly won’t look toward Cameron Fleming, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images