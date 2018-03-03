Watch Max Scherzer Make Hilariously Quick Work Of Tim Tebow In Spring Training Game

Considering Tim Tebow very recently made the transition to baseball, he’s seemingly overmatched by every pitcher he faces at the professional level.

But while Single-A hurlers presented quite the challenge to Tebow during his first season in the New York Mets’ farm system, Friday afternoon brought on a whole new beast for the former NFL quarterback.

Tebow was in the lineup for the Mets in their spring training game against the Washington Nationals. And unfortunately for the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, he was forced to deal with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

In a surprise to no one, Scherzer struck out Tebow, but the at-bat only included three pitches and lasted a mere 49 seconds, per The Record’s Matt Ehalt.

Here’s a sped-up highlight of the Scherzer vs. Tebow showdown:

Max Scherzer threw three pitches to Tim Tebow today. It was, uh, not Tebow Time. (h/t @MarkZuckerman) pic.twitter.com/HGiXD6RMwU — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) March 2, 2018

Tebow shouldn’t dwell much on his shortcomings against Scherzer, as the Nats ace has nasty enough stuff to make even the best hitters in baseball look equally as foolish.

