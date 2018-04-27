2018 NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch The Second And Third Rounds Online

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 NFL Draft resumes Friday in Dallas, where the second and third rounds will take place and a new class of players will be welcomed into the league.

The Cleveland Browns own picks No. 33 and 35 and after selecting quarterback Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall, they’ll need to address their need for a running back, along with help some along the offensive line.

Aside from the Browns, the Dallas Cowboys will need to address their need for a tight end, after it was reported that Jason Witten is considering retirement.

Here’s how to watch the second and third rounds online:

When: Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV