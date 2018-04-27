2018 NFL Draft Tracker: Live Results, Order For Every First-Round Pick

Photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 NFL Draft finally is here.

All 32 first-round picks will be made Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and there’s a ton of excitement leading into this class, mostly because no one knows how the top 10 selections will play out.

This class has five quarterbacks who could go in Round 1, but there’s also a few really good running backs and offensive lineman who could anchor a team for many years.

The Cleveland Browns once again own the No. 1 pick, and they are expected to take a quarterback — a position where elite success has eluded them for many years. They also have the No. 4 overall selection, where they could go for a running back.

Several teams have multiple first-round picks, including the New England Patriots. Will they use that draft capital to trade up? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s a list of every first-round draft pick. It will be updated as soon as each player is selected. Click here to read our final NFL mock draft.

1. Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts): Sam Darnold, QB, USC

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans): Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

5. Denver Broncos: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets): Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

7. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

8. Chicago Bears: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

9. San Francisco 49ers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

10. Arizona Cardinals (from Oakland Raiders): Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

11. Miami Dolphins: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills via Cincinnati Bengals): Vita Vea, DT, Washington

13. Washington Redskins: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

14. New Orleans Saints (from Green Bay Packers): Marcus Davenport, DE, UT San Antonio

15. Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals): Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

16. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens): Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

18. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks): Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

19. Dallas Cowboys: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

20. Detroit Lions: Frank Ragnow, C, Arknasas

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills): Billy Price, C, Ohio State

22.Tennessee Titans (from Baltimore Ravens via Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs): Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams): Isaiah Wynn, LT, Georgia

24. Carolina Panthers: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

25. Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee Titans): Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

26. Atlanta Falcons: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

27. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers via New Orleans Saints): Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

30. Minnesota Vikings: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

31. New England Patriots: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

32. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles): Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville