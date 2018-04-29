76ers’ Ersan Ilyasova Takes Shot At Heat Fans When Describing TD Garden Crowd

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ersan Ilysavoa had some nice things to say about Boston Celtics fans on Sunday.

Miami Heat fans? Not so much.

The Sixers are set to take on the C’s in the second round of the NBA playoffs, with Game 1 tipping off Monday at TD Garden. Be it for hockey or basketball, the Garden crowd is among the best, and opposing teams know it.

And when Ilyasova discussed the environment Philly is about to enter, he took a bit of a shot at the fanbase of the team the Sixers dispatched in the first round, the Heat.

“When we were in Miami … the gym was half-empty,” Ilyasova said, via ESPN. “But when you go to Boston, you will feel it. Even in the regular season, you know when you play that team, the arena is full, and they’re really committed fans.

“It’s always tough to play at their place,” Ilyasova added. “It’s always crowded, and we have to come up with a lot of energy and edge to win the game.”

Certainly complimentary of the Green Teamers.

Ilyasova has been in the NBA since the 2006-07 campaign (with two years in Spain mixed in), logging time with six different teams in that stretch. So suffice to say he likely has a pretty thorough knowledge of the different crowds around the NBA.