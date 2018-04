Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are back home with an opportunity to eliminate the Miami Heat from the NBA playoffs with a win in Game 5 of their first-round series Tuesday night.

These teams split the first two games in Philadelphia, but the Sixers won two hard-fought matchups in Miami to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Here’s how to watch 76ers vs. Heat Game 5 online:

When: Tuesday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchTNT