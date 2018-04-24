Alex Cora Delivers Thoughtful Message In Wake Of Toronto Van Attack

Alex Cora is a baseball die-hard, but the Boston Red Sox manager understands life takes clear precedence over the game.

Ahead of the Red Sox’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Cora delivered a thoughtful message in response to the van attack that took place in Toronto on Monday.

Cora, on behalf of the Red Sox, expressed his thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tragedy while letting the people of Toronto know that he and his team are standing with them.

To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports