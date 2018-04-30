Alex Cora Explains How Pitchers Have Stymied Red Sox’s Bats Of Late

After a scorching hot start through the first couple weeks of the season, the Boston Red Sox’s offense has begun to cool down.

The Red Sox’s bats were relatively quiet in the past three series, including getting no-hit by Oakland Athletics right-hander Sean Manaea.

Prior to Monday’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals, manager Alex Cora explained how opposing pitchers have attacked Boston hitters of late. While A’s hurlers focused more on dominating the bottom of the strike zone, the Toronto Blue Jays found success attacking up high.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports