Red Sox First Pitch

Alex Cora Explains What’s Factored Into Brock Holt’s Recent Surge

by on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 7:07PM
2,130

Brock Holt has been on an absolute tear of late.

The Boston Red Sox utility man currently is riding a seven-game hitting streak, including four multi-hit performances during that span.

Ahead of the Red Sox’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, Boston manager Alex Cora explained that increased playing time has helped Holt get into a groove, as well as the fact that he’s healthy.

To hear more from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties