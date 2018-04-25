Alex Cora Explains What’s Factored Into Brock Holt’s Recent Surge

Brock Holt has been on an absolute tear of late.

The Boston Red Sox utility man currently is riding a seven-game hitting streak, including four multi-hit performances during that span.

Ahead of the Red Sox’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, Boston manager Alex Cora explained that increased playing time has helped Holt get into a groove, as well as the fact that he’s healthy.

To hear more from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

