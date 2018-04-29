Alex Cora, Red Sox Being ‘Patient’ With Dustin Pedroia’s Rehab

The Boston Red Sox have started the 2018 season 19-7 and placed themselves atop the American League after almost a full month of play.

And they have done so without second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who is rehabbing from a cartilage restoration procedure that he underwent in the offseason.

Pedroia played in his first extended spring training action Friday, taking one at-bat and playing three innings in the field.

Unsurprisingly, Pedroia already is hounding manager Alex Cora saying he’s ready to come back, but Cora and the organization want to be patient with the veteran second baseman.

To hear Cora’s update on Pedroia, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images