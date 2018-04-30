Are Patriots ‘Vulnerable’ In AFC East? Jets’ Quincy Enunwa Believes So

Photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa can’t help but wonder whether the New England Patriots’ best days are behind them.

Enunwa turned a few heads Friday on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki and Tierney” when he suggested the Jets could take down the Patriots in the AFC East as soon as this season.

“I think they’re vulnerable,” he said. ” … Not only are they vulnerable, I think we’re capable this year.”

This obviously is a bold proclamation. The Patriots have won nine straight division titles. They’ve ruled the AFC East in 15 of the last 17 seasons. The Jets, meanwhile, haven’t made the playoffs since 2010 and are coming off back-to-back last-place finishes in which they’ve gone a combined 10-22.

Yet Enunwa remains optimistic. His reponse Friday perhaps was due in large to him going with the flow of questioning, but he doubled down to some extent Saturday while appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Obviously, I just wanted to agree,” Enunwa said, per Sporting News. “I think they may be (vulnerable). But I also think that we’re capable of finally dethroning them. I think that we’ve always been. It’s just about getting over that hump of finishing games.

“Not to add more bulletin board material for them, but I think for us, we’re hyper-confident and believe that we can do that.”

Enunwa, 25, missed all of last season after undergoing neck surgery. He totaled 58 receptions for 857 yards with four touchdowns during the 2016 season.