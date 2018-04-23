Athletics’ Pitching Stymies Red Sox’s Bats In Final Two Games Of Series

It only was a matter of time before the Boston Red Sox came back down to earth.

After running roughshod over their opponents through the first 19 games of the season, the Red Sox suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in the campaign at the hands of the Oakland Athletics. The A’s claimed the series win courtesy Sean Manaea’s brilliant no-hitter Saturday and another strong performance from Daniel Mengden on Sunday.

Following the 4-1 loss in the series finale, Red Sox manager Alex Cora broke down his team’s hitting woes in the final two games against the A’s.

