Bayern Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Photo via YouTube/Bundesliga

European soccer’s most familiar foes will meet with the stakes at an all-time high.

FC Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal series. The teams are facing off for the 25th time — the most in the history of UEFA’s competitions — with Bayern Munich hoping to win the Champions League for the first time since 2013 and Real Madrid trying to claim an unprecedented third consecutive title.

Bayern Munich will look to contain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored for Real Madrid in 11 consecutive Champions League games. Bayern’s task might be tougher than the team would have hoped, as defender David Alaba likely will miss the game due to a thigh injury. Midfield lynchpin Arturo Vidal also will miss the contest due to the season-ending knee injury he suffered earlier this month.

FOX Sports 1 will air an English-language broadcast of Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in the United States. ESPN Deportes will broadcast the game to U.S. viewers in Spanish. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, April 24, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO