Best Players Available For Patriots On Day 2 Of 2018 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots came away from Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft with an offensive lineman who might play guard (or might play tackle) and a running back.

Neither interior O-line nor running back was viewed as an area of need for New England (though left tackle most certainly was). The Patriots still have plenty of spots that need addressing heading into Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

Below is an updated look at the Patriots’ needs and the best players available for them at each spot. The Pats now have two Day 2 selections — Nos. 43 and 63 — after trading the 95th pick in order to acquire Trent Brown from the San Francisco 49ers.

QUARTERBACK

Off the board: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Lamar Jackson

Still available: Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta, Washington State’s Luke Falk, Western Kentucky’s Mike White

Despite reports of heavy interest in Jackson, the Patriots passed on the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner twice in the latter part of the first round Thursday night. Lauletta long has been viewed as a perfect Patriots prospect, but it’s unclear whether the team feels the same. New England reportedly worked out Lauletta, Rudolph, Falk and White during the pre-draft process. NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said Friday on “The Dan Patrick Show” he’d be “surprised” if the Patriots didn’t draft a QB on Day 2.

LINEBACKER

Off the board: Roquan Smith, Tremaine Edmunds, Leighton Vander Esch, Rashaan Evans

Still available: Georgia’s Lorenzo Carter, Ohio State’s Jerome Baker, South Carolina State’s Darius Leonard, Texas’ Malik Jefferson, BYU’s Fred Warner, Iowa’s Josey Jewell, Vanderbilt’s Oren Burks.

The top tier of linebackers has been cleaned out, with the Tennessee Titans trading up to No. 22 to snatch Evans away from the Patriots. There are plenty of intriguing Day 2 options, though. Carter — former college teammate of Patriots first-rounders Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel — could be an intriguing option at No. 43.

EDGE RUSHER

Off the board: Bradley Chubb, Marcus Davenport

Still available: Boston College’s Harold Landry, Ohio State’s Sam Hubbard, USC’s Rasheem Green, Florida State’s Josh Sweat, USC’s Uchenna Nwosu, Ohio State’s Tyquan Lewis

Landry’s slide was one of the more surprising developments of Day 1. Some viewed him as a potential top-10 pick. Instead, he dropped out of the first round entirely. He’s smaller than the Patriots’ prototype for an edge rusher, but he’d be great value at No. 43 if he’s still around at that point. Former Buckeyes Hubbard and Lewis both would fit in well in New England.

TIGHT END

Off the board: Hayden Hurst

Still available: South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert, Penn State’s Mike Gesicki, Oklahoma’s Mark Andrews

Despite Rob Gronkowski’s announcement that he will return this season, the Patriots really could use a young, talented tight end. Gesicki is a freak athlete, but Goedert is more well-rounded.

SAFETY

Off the board: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James

Still available: Stanford’s Justin Reid, Alabama’s Ronnie Harrison, Wake Forest’s Jessie Bates

Reid checks every box for what the Patriots look for in their safeties.

CORNERBACK

Off the board: Denzel Ward, Jaire Alexander, Mike Hughes

Still available: Iowa’s Josh Jackson, LSU’s Donte Jackson, Colorado’s Isaiah Oliver, Florida’s Duke Dawson, Auburn’s Carlton Davis, Alabama’s Anthony Averett, North Carolina’s M.J. Stewart

With only three cornerbacks going in the first round, teams will have plenty of above-average prospects to choose from on Day 2.

WIDE RECEIVER

Off the board: D.J. Moore, Calvin Ridley

Still available: Texas A&M’s Christian Kirk, SMU’s Courtland Sutton, Memphis’ Anthony Miller, LSU’s D.J. Chark, Oklahoma State’s James Washington, Washington’s Dante Pettis, Penn State’s DaeSean Hamilton, Clemson’s Dion Cain, Colorado State’s Michael Gallup

Wideout isn’t a glaring need for the Patriots, but they took a close look at several of the top receiver prospects, including Kirk, Sutton, Washington and Hamilton. Pettis, Cain, Chark and Gallup also look like potential fits for New England.