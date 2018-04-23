Biddy Early’s, The Point To Host Bruins Game 6 Budweiser Viewing Parties

The Boston Bruins will try again Monday night to close out the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Bruins, who were unable to eliminate the Maple Leafs in Game 5 at TD Garden, will visit Toronto for Game 6 with a 3-2 edge in the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. While the on-ice action will take place north of the border, there still are a couple of great viewing parties lined up in Boston.

NESN and Budweiser are teaming up Monday night to host viewing parties at Biddy Early’s and The Point in Boston. Both parties start at 6:30 p.m. ET, with puck drop at 7 p.m.

So round up your best Bruins gear and come on down to support the Black and Gold as they look to advance to the second round of the playoffs!