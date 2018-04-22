Bruins’ First Period Proved Costly In Game 5 Loss To Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, in Game 5 at TD Garden on Saturday night after the Leafs scored twice in the first period.

Boston outshot Toronto in the first, but those two goals given up by the B’s during the period proved to be the difference maker in the game.

After the game, NESN’s Dale Arnold, Andy Brickley and Billy Jaffe talked about the importance of starting Game 6 off strong and what the Bruins need to do in order to win on enemy ice Monday.