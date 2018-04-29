Brad Stevens Offers Update On Jaylen Brown’s Status For Game 1 Vs. 76ers

Photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics are preparing to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the NBA playoffs, but they might have to do so without Jaylen Brown, at least initially.

The Celtics young guard left Boston’s Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday before halftime with hamstring soreness and did not return to action.

Boston pulled away to claim a 112-96 win and advance to face the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but head coach Brad Stevens called Brown “doubtful” for Game 1 on Monday night at TD Garden.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown “still has some soreness” in his hamstring and is doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 1. However, testing results “looked good” and Brown could play early in the series. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 29, 2018

Boston undoubtedly will need Brown if it has any hope of advancing past Philadelphia and onto the Eastern Conference finals. The second-year guard made a huge leap this season and was brilliant during the first-round win over the Bucks.

The Celtics have been resilient all season, but it’s hard to see them beating Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and the red-hot 76ers without one of their best remaining players.