Braves Prospect Ronald Acuna’s First Career Homer Was An Absolute Moonshot

It took all of two games for Ronald Acuña Jr. to arrive.
The No. 2 prospect in Major League Baseball made his big league debut Wednesday night for the Atlanta Braves, going a quiet 1-for-5. But in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, Acuña delivered a blast that was decidedly not quiet.
Acuña’s first career home run, which came on a fat Homer Bailey 3-1 slider, traveled an estimated 416 feet, landing in the second deck of Great American Ballpark. And yes, the Braves gave him the silent treatment.
The 20-year-old outfielder isn’t the only tantalizing talent in Atlanta, though. Later in Thursday’s game, 21-year-old second baseman Ozzie Albies launched his own homer, helping the Braves accomplish a feat not matched in four decades.
Atlanta has endured some brutal seasons of late, but the club still is above .500 through 23 contests (13-10), and judging by Thursday’s game, the future is bright.
Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP