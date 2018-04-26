Braves Prospect Ronald Acuna’s First Career Homer Was An Absolute Moonshot

It took all of two games for Ronald Acuña Jr. to arrive.

The No. 2 prospect in Major League Baseball made his big league debut Wednesday night for the Atlanta Braves, going a quiet 1-for-5. But in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, Acuña delivered a blast that was decidedly not quiet.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW RONALD ACUÑA JR!#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/zdT3eHsaqH — Atlañta Braves (@Braves) April 26, 2018

Acuña’s first career home run, which came on a fat Homer Bailey 3-1 slider, traveled an estimated 416 feet, landing in the second deck of Great American Ballpark. And yes, the Braves gave him the silent treatment.

Nothing like that first silent treatment! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZOKCxaqXVY — Atlañta Braves (@Braves) April 26, 2018

The 20-year-old outfielder isn’t the only tantalizing talent in Atlanta, though. Later in Thursday’s game, 21-year-old second baseman Ozzie Albies launched his own homer, helping the Braves accomplish a feat not matched in four decades.

Acuña 💣 & Albies 💣

Last time two @MLB teammates this young (Albies' age or younger) homered in the same game:

40 years ago

Sept. 23, 1978

Glenn Hubbard & Bob Horner#Braves vs. #Reds pic.twitter.com/siQUSx99fT — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 26, 2018

Atlanta has endured some brutal seasons of late, but the club still is above .500 through 23 contests (13-10), and judging by Thursday’s game, the future is bright.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images