Browns’ Baker Mayfield Content To Sit, Learn From Tyrod Taylor In 2018

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield thinks he’s ready to make a difference for the Cleveland Browns.

For that to happen, the No. 1 overall draft pick will need to patiently wait his turn behind Tyrod Taylor. The Browns have gone through a number of quarterbacks in recent years, throwing rookies into the fire instead of letting them sit and learn. That approach undoubtedly has set the franchise back, and this time, head coach Hue Jackson is planning on doing things differently.

“We have been playing young quarterbacks here in Cleveland for the past two years and putting them in some tough situations. It’s really important that he understands. When he is ready to play, he will be ready to play,” Jackson said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns have started 28 different quarterbacks since 1999 and are committed to making Taylor the 29th. Mayfield was on record at the NFL Combine stating that “whatever team drafts him he would not settle for a backup role.”

But Mayfield has amended his stance since being selected by the Browns.

“For me, when I say those type of things, it’s because I’m competitive,” he said. “If I came in with the mindset of just being happy I got drafted and just to settle for a backup job, that wouldn’t be myself. I’m going to come in with the mindset to compete but also with the hunger to learn from a guy that’s been in the league, that’s seen things that I haven’t seen. I’ve said multiple times that the best thing to happen to me throughout this process at Oklahoma was sitting for the year after I transferred.”

But the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is happy to back up Taylor in 2018.

“I know exactly what they said and I absolutely respect that,” Mayfield said on his conference call Thursday night after the Browns drafted him No. 1. “That’s a veteran that’s been in the league. He’s a guy that I could sit behind and learn from.”