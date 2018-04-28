Bruce Cassidy Reflects On Bruins Game 7 Win, What To Expect Against Lightning

The Boston Bruins will begin their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

These two teams met four times during the regular season, with the B’s winning the series, 3-1, but it was Tampa Bay that finished first atop the Atlantic Division.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy, goalie Tuukka Rask and wingers Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk all talked about what they expect from the Bolts heading into the second round and what’s expected from the players on the ice.

To hear what they had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.