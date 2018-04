Photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — With 36.4 seconds left in the first period of Game 7 at TD Garden, Patrice Bergeron netted the Boston Bruins’ third goal of the game and his first of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With the game tied at two and time winding down, Bergeron gave the B’s the lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs with a wrist shot past Leafs netminder Frederik Andersen.

With under a minute in the first period, Bergeron gives the @NHLBruins a lead for the first time in the game. pic.twitter.com/fHeAf017Cv — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 26, 2018

Boston took its 3-2 lead into the first intermission.