Bruins Control Faceoff Circle In First Period Of Game 6 Vs. Leafs

The first period of Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs was full of heart-stopping action, but it remained scoreless entering the first intermission.

The B’s did a good job in the faceoff circle, as Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci won a number of draws in the offensive zone, leading to numerous of shots on goal for the Bruins.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson break down the first period of Game 6, check out the Amica Coverage Cam Play of the Game above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images