Bruins Not Looking In Rearview Mirror Ahead Of Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins had two opportunities to close out the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, but the B’s came up short on each occasion.

After stealing Game 5 in Boston, the Leafs protected home ice Monday night with a 3-1 victory to force a decisive Game 7 back at TD Garden.

Following the Game 6 loss, Patrice Bergeron noted that while you can look back to past games of the series, the focus must be centered on the opportunity that awaits Wednesday night.

To hear from Bergeron, as well as Zdeno Chara and Jake DeBrusk, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.