Bruins Now: B’s Win Emotional Game 7, Face Lightning In Second Round

The Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 in an emotional Game 7 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt welcomes in Mike Cole to discuss the crazy night on Causeway Street as well as preview the B’s Stanley Cup Playoffs second round matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Holt also takes a look back at what Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Bruce Cassidy had to say after the big win.

