Bruins Vs. Leafs Game 6 Lineups: Projected Lines, Pairings For Pivotal Matchup

The Boston Bruins couldn’t close out the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Saturday night, but they have another chance Monday night at the Air Canada Centre.
Boston leads the series 3-2 and won the last meeting in Toronto — a 3-1 victory in Game 4 — but the Leafs have the momentum and will be boosted by a raucous crowd Monday night.
It’s possible the B’s could make some changes to their Game 5 lineup, but we probably won’t know of any until the pre-game warmups.
We do know that Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Frederik Andersen (Toronto) will start in net.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (3-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Rick Nash
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Kevan Miller
Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid
Tuukka Rask
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-3)
Zach Hyman–Auston Matthews–Connor Brown
Patrick Marleau–Tomas Plekanec–Mitch Marner
James van Riemsdyk–Tyler Bozak–Kasperi Kapanen
Andreas Johnsson–Nazem Kadri–William Nylander
Morgan Rielly–Ron Hainsey
Jake Gardiner–Nikita Zaitsev
Travis Dermott–Roman Polak
Frederik Andersen
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
