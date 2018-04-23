Bruins Vs. Leafs Game 6 Lineups: Projected Lines, Pairings For Pivotal Matchup

The Boston Bruins couldn’t close out the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Saturday night, but they have another chance Monday night at the Air Canada Centre.

Boston leads the series 3-2 and won the last meeting in Toronto — a 3-1 victory in Game 4 — but the Leafs have the momentum and will be boosted by a raucous crowd Monday night.

It’s possible the B’s could make some changes to their Game 5 lineup, but we probably won’t know of any until the pre-game warmups.

🎥 Bruce Cassidy on his lineup for Game 6: "We're deliberating…we may tinker with the lineup tonight." #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/66t6oBKsY3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2018

We do know that Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Frederik Andersen (Toronto) will start in net.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (3-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Rick Nash

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Kevan Miller

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-3)

Zach Hyman–Auston Matthews–Connor Brown

Patrick Marleau–Tomas Plekanec–Mitch Marner

James van Riemsdyk–Tyler Bozak–Kasperi Kapanen

Andreas Johnsson–Nazem Kadri–William Nylander

Morgan Rielly–Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner–Nikita Zaitsev

Travis Dermott–Roman Polak

Frederik Andersen

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports