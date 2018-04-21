Bruins Vs. Leafs Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins will eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs from the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs if they win Game 5 of their first-round series Saturday night at TD Garden.

The B’s took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 3-1 win in Game 4 up in Toronto on Thursday night. The Leafs were in this same spot in 2013 against the B’s in Round 1, when they won Game 5 in Boston while trailing 3-1 in the series. They ultimately lost in Game 7 after the Bruins’ historic comeback.

Here’s how to watch Bruins-Leafs Game 5 online.

When: Saturday, April 21 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports