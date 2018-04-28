Bruins Vs. Lightning Game 1 Lineups: Projected Lines, Pairings For Series Opener

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to get their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series underway.

The top-seeded Bolts made quick work of the New Jersey Devils in the first round, eliminating their opponents in five games. The second-seeded Bruins, meanwhile, needed seven grueling games to take care of business against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Black and Gold will roll out the same lineup for Saturday’s Game 1 as they did in Game 7 against the Leafs, with Tuukka Rask once again manning the net. The Lightning will counter with their typical lineup, with Vezina Trophy-candidate Andrei Vasilevskiy handling goaltender duties.

The Bruins enter the semifinal matchup as slight underdogs, which isn’t surprising, considering Tampa’s immense talent. But Boston routinely plays well against Steven Stamkos and Co. and will be eager to start the series off with a win.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (0-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Rick Nash

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Kevan Miller

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (0-0)

J.T. Miller – Steven Stamkos – Nikita Kucherov

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Tyler Johnson

Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Yanni Gourde

Chris Kunitz – Cedric Paquette – Ryan Callahan

Victor Hedman – Dan Girardi

Ryan McDonagh – Anton Stralman

Braydon Coburn – Mikhail Sergachev

Andrei Vasilevskiy