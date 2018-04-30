Bruins Vs. Lightning Game 2 Lineups: Projected Lines, Pairings For Both Teams

The Boston Bruins opened their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an impressive 6-2 win in Game 1, and now they’ll look to take both games at Amalie Arena on Monday night in Game 2.
The Lightning had no answer for the B’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak on Saturday, as Boston’s top trio scored three goals and won their defensive matchup versus Tampa Bay’s top forwards.
In lineup news, we probably will see Sean Kuraly move up to the Bruins’ third line line, where he would center Danton Heinen and David Backes. Riley Nash would go down to the fourth line as a result.
Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Andre Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay) will start in net.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Rick Nash
Danton Heinen–Sean Kuraly–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Kevan Miller
Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid
Tuukka Rask
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (0-1)
J.T. Miller–Steven Stamkos–Nikita Kucherov
Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Tyler Johnson
Yanni Gourde–Anthony Cirelli–Alex Killorn
Chris Kunitz–Cedric Paquette–Ryan Callahan
Victor Hedman–Dan Girardi
Ryan McDonagh–Anton Stralman
Braydon Coburn–Mikhail Sergachev
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Powered by WordPress.com VIP