Bruins Vs. Lightning Game 2 Lineups: Projected Lines, Pairings For Both Teams

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins opened their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an impressive 6-2 win in Game 1, and now they’ll look to take both games at Amalie Arena on Monday night in Game 2.

The Lightning had no answer for the B’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak on Saturday, as Boston’s top trio scored three goals and won their defensive matchup versus Tampa Bay’s top forwards.

In lineup news, we probably will see Sean Kuraly move up to the Bruins’ third line line, where he would center Danton Heinen and David Backes. Riley Nash would go down to the fourth line as a result.

Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Andre Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay) will start in net.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Rick Nash

Danton Heinen–Sean Kuraly–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Kevan Miller

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (0-1)

J.T. Miller–Steven Stamkos–Nikita Kucherov

Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Tyler Johnson

Yanni Gourde–Anthony Cirelli–Alex Killorn

Chris Kunitz–Cedric Paquette–Ryan Callahan

Victor Hedman–Dan Girardi

Ryan McDonagh–Anton Stralman

Braydon Coburn–Mikhail Sergachev

Andrei Vasilevskiy