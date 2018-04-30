Bruins Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning resume their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Monday night at Amalie Arena.

The B’s won the series opener 6-2 behind the strength of their excellent first line, and they can expect to see a desperate Lightning team Monday night. An 0-2 series hole would be tough for the Lightning to overcome with the series shifting to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Here’s how to watch Bruins-Lightning Game 2 online.

When: Monday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports