Bruins Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning resume their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Monday night at Amalie Arena.
The B’s won the series opener 6-2 behind the strength of their excellent first line, and they can expect to see a desperate Lightning team Monday night. An 0-2 series hole would be tough for the Lightning to overcome with the series shifting to Boston for Games 3 and 4.
Here’s how to watch Bruins-Lightning Game 2 online.
When: Monday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports
