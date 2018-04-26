Bruins Vs. Lightning Schedule: Dates, Start Times For Second-Round Series

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins are on to the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.

It took the full seven games, but the Bruins finally finished off the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in Game 7 of the teams’ first-round series. Now, a new challenge awaits Boston in the form of the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed.

Boston will return to the ice Saturday afternoon in Tampa Bay for Game 1 of its second-round series with the Lightning. The Bolts narrowly edged out the B’s for the top seed in the East, but the Bruins can head into the series confident after taking three of four games from their Atlantic Division rival in the regular season.

Here’s the full schedule for the Bruins-Lightning (all times are Eastern):

Game 1: Bruins at Lightning, Saturday, April 28 at 3 p.m.

Game 2: Bruins at Lightning, Monday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

Game 3: Lightning at Bruins, Wednesday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Game 4: Lightning at Bruins, Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Bruins at Lightning, Sunday, May 6 at TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Lightning at Bruins, Tuesday, May 8 at TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Bruins at Lightning, Thursday, May 10 at TBD